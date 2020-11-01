STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aatmnirbhar Bharat: Next stimulus to be linked to ‘Make in India’

The next stimulus package under the Aatmnirbhar Bharat programme may likely be linked to the ‘Make in India’ scheme.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Make in India Week in Mumbai

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The next stimulus package under the Aatmnirbhar Bharat programme may likely be linked to the ‘Make in India’ scheme. “Deliberations are going on over the next stimulus package for the industry. However, the package will be linked with ‘Make in India’ and directed towards industry that is engaged in local manufacturing and creating jobs,” a senior official from the finance ministry told this publication. The official added that the proposal was discussed at great length at the recent review meeting finance ministry officials held with the Prime Minister earlier this week.

According to sources, the finance ministry has been told to work on the incentive and the government is likely to announce the package before the festival of Deepavali. “The ministry is working on it closely with the Niti Aayog,” the official said. The Centre has been already working on multiple fronts to position India as a global manufacturing hub.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not mean self-isolation but a very deep integration into the global value chains and using the manufacturing strength of India to become a leading exporter globally,” NITI Aayog Chief Amitabh Kant had said at a recent FICCI event.

