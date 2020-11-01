STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bank credit growth remains subdued, October shows marginal pick up

Overall credit growth in the banking sector has decelerated to a three-decade low of 5.8 per cent in September, reflecting weak demand and risk aversion due to the pandemic.

NEW DELHI:  Overall credit growth in the banking sector has decelerated to a three-decade low of 5.8 per cent in September, reflecting weak demand and risk aversion due to the pandemic. According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), growth in the personal loans segment continued to decline during the month at 9.2 per cent compared to16.6 per cent a year ago (10.6% in August 2020). In absolute terms, personal loans increased to Rs25.7 lakh crore from Rs23.6 lakh crore a year ago. 

On the other hand, services segment outstanding credit grew by 9.1 per cent, followed by agriculture & allied segment at 5.9 per cent. The Industrial segment registered nil growth. Despite the overall slow growth in incremental bank credit, disbursements to MSMEs continued to be strongprimarily driven by the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee (ECLGS) scheme. 

Micro, small and medium industries grew 3.2 per cent during the month under review compared to a decline of 0.6 per cent last year, data showed. Sequentially, overall credit growth showed some signs of a pick-up in the fortnight ended October 9, rising to 5.7 per cent year-onyear compared to 5.14 per cent in the previous fortnight.

