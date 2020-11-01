STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore in October 2020 for first time in eight months

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2020 is Rs 1,05,155 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,193 crore, SGST is Rs 5,411 crore, IGST is Rs 52,540 crore and cess is Rs 8,011 crore.

Published: 01st November 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GST collections in October stood at over Rs 1.05 lakh crore, crossing for the first time Rs 1 lakh crore mark since February this year, the finance ministry said on Sunday. The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed till October 31, 2020, is 80 lakh.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2020 is Rs 1,05,155 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,193 crore, SGST is Rs 5,411 crore, IGST is Rs 52,540 crore (including Rs 23,375 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 8,011 crore (including Rs 932 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said in a statement.

The revenue for the month is 10 per cent higher than Rs 95,379 crore collected in the same month last year. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections fell from the psychologically important Rs 1 lakh crore mark as the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread dented economic activity.

