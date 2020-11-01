STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rural, construction sector disbursement picking up pace: CIFC

During the quarter, CIFC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs432 crore as against a net profit of Rs307 crore for the corresponding period last year.

Published: 01st November 2020

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai -based non-banking finance company (NBFC) Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) has begun seeing significant traction in disbursements, according to top officials, and the firm is now hopeful that it will be able to achieve last year’s revenue levels this fiscal year too. Arun Alagappan, managing director of the company, said that it is highly optimistic since there has been a better-thanexpected disbursement performance in the second quarter (Q2FY21).

During the quarter, CIFC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs432 crore as against a net profit of Rs307 crore for the corresponding period last year. A rise of 41%. Alagappan said that disbursements have picked up and CIFC was witnessing good traction from the rural market, and even the construction equipment segment. Pent-up demand and increased economic activity during the festive season are expected to boost business sentiments further. 

Alagappan also pointed out that there has been a quick revival in the rural market for tractors and entry -level cars. Other metrics improved too, with total income rising to Rs2,440 crore during the period compared to Rs2,197 crore for the corresponding period of last year. Assets under management grew by 16 per cent. Meanwhile, over per cent of its customers who had opted for the moratorium have started to repay their installments after it ran out in August. 

“Still, we are cautiously monitoring the situation. Q3 remains very crucial since we will be able to learn whether the repayment behaviour of moratorium customers is sustained,” said Alagappan. Considering the externalities, CIFC has created additional provisions of Rs250 crore. With moratorium now over, Alagappan said that the focus was to scale up on-field collection efforts.

