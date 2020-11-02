Auto sector hiring continues to improve, sees 29 per cent sequential growth in September: Naukri.com

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hiring in India's auto sector continued to improve with a 29 per cent sequential growth in September this year although it remains below the pre-COVID-19 period, according to leading online job site Naukri.com.

This positive trend has continued since June 2020 and the sector has been recovering month on month, the company said in a statement.

"When we compare the performance of this sector between the pre and post-COVID-19 period, there has been an evident recovery, but it still remains down by 25 per cent in September versus the pre-COVID-19 period," it said. In April this year, it was down 80 per cent when compared to the pre-COVID-19 period.

The hiring trend improved gradually over the months and in August it was down 42 per cent when compared to the pre-COVID-19 period, the company said.

According to Naukri.com, the top roles that recruiters are hiring for include production manager, industrial engineer, sales/business development manager, service maintenance engineer, design engineer and accountant.

Roles such as project manager, manufacturing service maintenance engineer and production manager - have seen a 57 per cent, 46 per cent and 22 per cent growth in demand year-on-year, respectively, it added.

Keywords such as production manager, quality engineer and sales are amongst the top searched by jobseekers on the Naukri platform, the company said.

In terms of location, the company said Pune (22 per cent), Delhi (14 per cent), Chennai (9 per cent) and Bangalore (7 per cent) contribute to 52 per cent of the jobs in the sector.

"Companies like Suzuki, Cars24, Exide, Royal Enfield, L&T and TVS are looking for candidates," it added.