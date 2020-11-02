Crystal Gazing at the Bourses

Ashok Kumar By

Express News Service

When the bellwether BSE Sensex dropped to 27,000 points in March this year I told those that asked that I’d buy more rather than sell at that level-since it would only convert a notional loss into a realized one. Within a couple of months, the next question was whether the index, which was now flirting with the 35,000 points mark, would sustain its momentum or collapse.

Again, my response was fairly straightforward-those that had earmarked money for some specific goal that had been achieved might consider bailing out in part, while the rest could as well ride the momentum. Now, before one could say Jack Robinson, the index is back around its peak level of January 2020.So, what are the factors that are fuelling our markets at this point in time ? For starters, one can look at the great spectacle of the American Presidential elections, which could, to borrow a line from the Indian men’s cricket team’s coach ‘go down to the wire’.

Perhaps, even a legal wire, at that. But does the result really matter for the Indian bourses? Not really, since the primary raison d’etre for the bonhomie between India and America, viz the China factor, now looms even larger. Hence, it is likely to be business as usual, irrespective of who wins. What matters though is how soon the American fiscal stimulus materializes and its quantum. While on the topic, methinks the result of the state assembly elections in the large Indian state of Bihar could prove to be a bigger sentiment driver. An emphatic win for the NDA alliance can boost market sentiment, while a lesser than anticipated performance by the alliance could dampen it, at least temporarily.

Besides these factors, there is the growing hope among market participants of at least a marginal economic recovery in the second half of the financial year and a stronger recovery in the next fiscal. Well, these are hopes as of now, and while it is not outside the realm of possibility, it is certainly not going to be easy either. What does seem distinctly possible is a relatively improved year-on-year growth number. Given the near vertical drop in several important economic parameters, the probability of bouncing back having scraped the bottom of the barrel seems distinctly better than plunging further. There could also be the factor of the Indian economy and its markets benefitting from an anti-China sentiment that has grown by leaps and bounds across the Western world.

Now, almost everything said before this hinges on one assumption that the Indian market has built into its hopes and, by default, its valuation. It is the successful implementation of an ‘effective’ vaccine. Given that the sheer size of the Indian population and the fact that the inevitable logistical difficulties of delivering it across 130 crore nationals is itself quite daunting, leave alone the cost, one has to keep one’s fingers crossed and hope that there is no ‘false start’. Most Indian films have a happy ending. The Indian stock-market seems to have factored in one too. Your take on this should determine what you should do next.

Ashok Kumar

heads LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com