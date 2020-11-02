Festive gifts may add cheer to your pocket, but tax can make a big dent 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepavali celebrations are incomplete without exchanging gifts for many Indian families. Some consider gifting during Deepavali as a ritual, while for others it is a way to express love. But before giving or receiving expensive gifts, it is best if one clearly understands what kind of gifts are taxable and what is exempt.

Section 2 (24) of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act deals with gifts received that are treated as a person’s income for the purpose of taxation, while Section 56 (2) deals with both the taxation and exemptions on them. According to experts, any gifts received up to Rs 50,000 are completely tax free, but if the gift’s value exceeds this amount, it becomes taxable. The taxability of the gift is determined on the basis of the aggregate value of the gifts received during the year and not on the basis of individual gifts.

If the aggregate value of gifts received exceeds Rs 50,000, then the aggregate value of such gifts will be taxed. People also gift big-ticket items like gold and real estate during Deepavali. According to experts, the stamp duty of immovable property is chargeable to tax if it exceeds the consideration value of the immovable property by at least Rs 50,000.

Deepavali gifts received from relatives are fully exempt from tax without any limit, provided such a relative comes under the definition for the purpose of section 56(2). Some relationships that are considered as relatives under the law are spouses, brothers or sisters, a spouse’s brothers or sisters, brothers or sisters of either of the parents, son or daughter. However, gifts received from friends are taxable and are treated as income from other sources.

Many receive gifts from their employers during the Diwali festival. If an employer offers any gift voucher in kind or cash amounting to less than Rs 5,000 during the financial year, then it is wholly exempt. However, any gift voucher or token worth more than Rs 5,000 received from the employer on an occasion such as Deepavali is considered as a part of an individual’s salary and will be taxed according to their income tax slabs.