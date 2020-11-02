STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Festive gifts may add cheer to your pocket, but tax can make a big dent 

Deepavali celebrations are incomplete without exchanging gifts for many Indian families. Some consider gifting during Deepavali as a ritual, while for others it is a way to express love.

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepavali celebrations are incomplete without exchanging gifts for many Indian families. Some consider gifting during Deepavali as a ritual, while for others it is a way to express love. But before giving or receiving expensive gifts, it is best if one clearly understands what kind of gifts are taxable and what is exempt.

Section 2 (24) of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act deals with gifts received that are treated as a person’s income for the purpose of taxation, while Section 56 (2) deals with both the taxation and exemptions on them. According to experts, any gifts received up to Rs 50,000 are completely tax free, but if the gift’s value exceeds this amount, it becomes taxable. The taxability of the gift is determined on the basis of the aggregate value of the gifts received during the year and not on the basis of individual gifts. 

If the aggregate value of gifts received exceeds Rs 50,000, then the aggregate value of such gifts will be taxed. People also gift big-ticket items like gold and real estate during Deepavali. According to experts, the stamp duty of immovable property is chargeable to tax if it exceeds the consideration value of the immovable property by at least Rs 50,000. 

Deepavali gifts received from relatives are fully exempt from tax without any limit, provided such a relative comes under the definition for the purpose of section 56(2). Some relationships that are considered as relatives under the law are spouses, brothers or sisters, a spouse’s brothers or sisters, brothers or sisters of either of the parents, son or daughter. However, gifts received from friends are taxable and are treated as income from other sources.

Many receive gifts from their employers during the Diwali festival. If an employer offers any gift voucher in kind or cash amounting to less than Rs 5,000 during the financial year, then it is wholly exempt. However, any gift voucher or token worth more than Rs 5,000 received from the employer on an occasion such as Deepavali is considered as a part of an individual’s salary and will be taxed according to their income tax slabs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp