STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold rises by Rs 103; silver gains Rs 793

The rupee depreciated 32 paise and settled at 74.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday tracking strong American currency.

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose Rs 103 to Rs 51,286 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday supported by strong global trends and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 51,183 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver also gained Rs 793 to Rs 62,155 per kilogram, from Rs 61,362 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by Rs 103, supported by strong global gold prices and rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee depreciated 32 paise and settled at 74.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday tracking strong American currency.

In the international market, gold traded with gains at USD 1,885 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.83 per ounce.

Gold prices traded up despite stronger dollar amid uncertainty over US presidential elections and fear of more lockdown measures in Europe, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Gold price Silver Silver price
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp