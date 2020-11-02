STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57 per cent to Rs 4,600 crore

Total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 34,090.45 crore in the said quarter from Rs 32,850.89 crore a year ago.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined by 57.5 per cent to Rs 4,600 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020-21.

The consolidated profit after tax attributable during the corresponding three months of 2019-20 stood at Rs 10,389 crore, HDFC said in a statement.

Total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 34,090.45 crore in the said quarter from Rs 32,850.89 crore a year ago.

"During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Rs 8,000 crore pertained to profit on loss of control of a subsidiary, GRUH Finance Limited. The stake sale of GRUH Finance by the Corporation was to facilitate the merger of GRUH with Bandhan Bank," it said.

On a standalone basis, its net profit declined by 28 per cent to Rs 2,870.12 crore from Rs 3,961.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income (standalone) decreased to Rs 11,732.70 crore from Rs 13,494.12 crore a year ago.

The net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, stood at Rs 3,647 crore compared to Rs 3,021 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 21 per cent.

Net interest margin stood at 3.3 per cent at the end of the second quarter. As per regulatory norms, it said the gross non-performing loans as of September 30, 2020, stood at 1.81 per cent or Rs 8,511 crore in absolute terms.

In August 2020, HDFC raised Rs 10,000 crore of equity capital through a qualified institutions placement and it also mobilised Rs 307 crore upfront through an issue of warrants.

HDFC Ltd sold 2,60,00,000 equity shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited resulting in a pre-tax gain of Rs 1,240.59 crore, it said.

"As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation's equity shareholding in HDFC Life stood at 50.15 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that the Corporation reduce its shareholding in HDFC Life to 50 per cent or below by December 16, 2020," it said.

The RBI has also directed the Corporation to reduce its shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited to 50 per cent or below within 6 months of merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Limited with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, it added.

The capital adequacy ratio of the mortgage firm stood at 20.7 per cent, of which Tier I capital was 19.5 per cent.

As per the regulatory norms, the minimum requirement for the capital adequacy ratio and Tier I capital is 14 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC Profit Quarterly results
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp