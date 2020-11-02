STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PNB scam: Nirav Modi extradition case to enter final stages in UK court

The 49-year-old jeweller, fighting extradition in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, will appear via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London.

Published: 02nd November 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LONDON: The extradition case of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering, is expected to enter its final stages at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old jeweller, fighting extradition in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, will appear via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London for the latest hearing in the case, during which District Judge Samuel Goozee will hear his defence team's arguments against the admissibility of certain evidence provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in order to establish a prima facie case against the accused.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities, will stress that the evidence meets the required criteria for the UK court to determine whether Modi has a case to answer before the Indian judicial system.

The jeweller is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the CBI case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of "Letters of Understanding" (LOUs or loan agreements), and the ED case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

He also faces two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or "criminal intimidation to cause death"PNB  added to the CBI case.

Tuesday's hearing follows two separate sets of hearings in the extradition case being presided over by Justice Goozee, the first in May and then in September, during which the CPS sought to establish Modi's fraudulent actions and played videos in court in support of the additional charges.

Assurances of adequate prison conditions were also provided by the Indian government, including further commitments of appropriate mental health care for Modi on being extradited.

The defence team, on the other hand, sought to not only establish that Modi's actions related to PNB-issued LoUs did not amount to fraud but also deposed witnesses to highlight his severe depression and deteriorating mental health behind bars.

These were further ramped up at a bail hearing last week, when the court was urged to allow Modi to be shifted to a specialist facility under strict bail conditions.

However, Judge Goozee turned down the plea, reiterating the concerns from six previous bail attempts that Modi remains a flight risk who would abscond or interfere with the case if granted bail.

After this week's hearing to determine the admissibility of the evidence provided by the Indian authorities, it has been indicated that the case would move to a final hearing for the judge to hear the closing submissions in the case from both sides, either next month or early next year depending on the outcome of Tuesday's hearing.

A ruling by the District Judge, which would determine whether the case can be sent to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to order Modi's extradition to India, is expected by next year, a few weeks after the final hearing.

Modi, meanwhile, remains in prison since he was arrested on March 19, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard.

The charges against the diamond merchant centre around his firms Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds making fraudulent use of a credit facility offered by PNB or LoUs.

The CPS, on behalf of India, have told the court that a number of PNB staff conspired with Modi to ensure the LoUs were issued to his companies without ensuring they were subject to the required credit check, without recording the issuance of the LoUs and without charging the required commission upon the transactions.

Modi's team has sought to counter allegations of fraud by deposing witnesses to establish the volatility of the gems and jewellery trade and that the LoUs were standard practice.

His family history of suicide and severe depression have also been raised as part of the arguments against extradition, which would make prison conditions at Barrack 12 in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail inadequate for Modi's pre-trial incarceration in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab National Bank Nirav Modi Westminster Magistrates' Court Crown Prosecution Service CBI Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp