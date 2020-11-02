STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Steel's new working model allows employees to work-from-anywhere 

Under the new models, effective November 1, even officers who are required to be based out of a particular location can now work from home for unlimited days in a year.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

Tata Steel (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic steel maker Tata Steel on Monday announced a new work model for its employees which allows them to work from home for up to 365 days a year.

The new 'Agile Working Models' policy is effective from Sunday, Tata Steel said in a statement. Tata Steel said that it is moving towards a "trust and outcome-based working culture" and to give more flexibility to its employees.

Under the new models, effective November 1, even officers who are required to be based out of a particular location can now work from home for unlimited days in a year, it said.

Once the pandemic situation normalises, the policy will enable company's officers to move to a location of choice, giving the employee the flexibility to operate out of any location in the country, the company said adding the policy will be piloted for a year and based on adaptability and feedback, the policy will be reviewed after one year.

Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice-President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel said that flexible working not only portrays an organisation's intent to create a workplace for the upcoming generations but also solidifies its intent to cater to the needs of its diversified workforce across geographies.

The pandemic has helped move away from the traditional thinking of productivity being contingent upon fixed hours of work within an office environment and bust many of the myths around remote working, he said.

The policy will ensure better work-life balance, will give more flexibility to choose where one lives as the daily work commute shifts out of consideration, provides working opportunities to new parents at their convenience, and ensures continuity of work for persons with disabilities in their respective work enabled environment.

"Flexible working provides greater freedom to choose locations and make essential life decisions such as supporting families, be it ageing parents or spouses with non-transferrable jobs. This will help in retaining and enriching our key talent from across the country and attract workforce for location agnostic roles," Tripathi added.

