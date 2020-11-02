STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Whirlpool of India Q2 profit at Rs 134.67 crore

Published: 02nd November 2020 02:35 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Consumer electronics firm Whirlpool of India on Monday reported consolidated profit of Rs 134.67 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 128.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,634.31 crore. It was at Rs 1,432.15 crore in the year-ago period last year, Whirlpool of India said in a regulatory filing.

Tax expenses during the second quarter of the current fiscal were at Rs 44.02 crore. It was at Rs 17.55 crore in the same period a year ago. Whirlpool of India said the profit after tax is not comparable with the corresponding period a year ago.

"as the company had decided to exercise the option permitted under section 115BAA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 which contributed to increase in profit after tax by Rs 19.80 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2019," the company said.

Shares of Whirlpool of India were trading 2.20 per cent lower at Rs 2,073 apiece on BSE.

