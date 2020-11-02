Zee Entertainment posts Rs 93.41 crore net profit in September quarter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.41 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 412.09 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to the BSE.

During the quarter under review, its total income was Rs 1,760.61 crore as against Rs 2,190.13 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The impact on the results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020 is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities. Hence, the results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020 are not strictly comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented," it said.

The company's revenue from advertisement stood at Rs 902.79 crore in the latest July-September quarter. The same was at Rs 1,224.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Its subscription revenue was Rs 800.29 crore while it was at Rs 723.50 crore in the same period a year ago.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise's consolidated net profit for the April-September period was at Rs 122.69 crore while total income during the same period stood at Rs 3,099.02 crore.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprise on Monday settled at Rs 183.35 on the BSE, down 2.40 percent from the previous close.