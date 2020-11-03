Centre extends emergency credit scheme till November

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by a month till November 30 as the scheme has so far failed to meet the target of Rs 3 lakh crore. The scheme, launched as part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May to mitigate the distress caused by Covid 19-induced lockdown, by providing credit to different sectors, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which were the worst hit during the nationwide lockdown.

The scheme was valid till October. However, the government has been able to disburse less than half

of the corpus at Rs 1.48 lakh crore despite an aggressive push by the finance ministry, and even after expanding the ambit of the scheme.

“The scheme has been extended till November 30 or till such time that an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under the scheme, whichever is earlier, “ the Finance Ministry said in a statement. It added that the extension was given in view of the expected increase in demand during the ongoing festive season. “This extension will provide a further opportunity to such borrowers who have not availed of the scheme so far, to obtain credit under the scheme,” it noted.

Under the scheme, fully guaranteed and collateral-free additional credit to MSMEs, business enterprises, individual loans for business purposes, and MUDRA borrowers is provided to the extent of 20 percent of their credit outstanding as on February 29, 2020. Borrowers with a credit outstanding up to Rs 50 crore as on February 29, and with an annual turnover of up to Rs 250 crore are eligible under the scheme.

Interest rates under the scheme are capped at 9.25 per cent for banks and financial institutions (FIs), and 14 percent for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Tenor of loans provided under the scheme is four years, including a moratorium of one year on principal repayment.

On August 1, the government widened the scope of the Rs 3 lakh crore-ECLGS scheme by doubling the upper ceiling of loans outstanding and including certain loans given to professionals like doctors, lawyers and chartered accountants for business purposes under its ambit. A Rs 30,000-crore special liquidity scheme was closed on the due date as even less than a quarter of funds were disbursed to stressed NBFCs.