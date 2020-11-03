‘Collection efficiency to be near normal in 90 days’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private lender Bandhan Bank on Monday said that its overall collection efficiency in value terms has seen a steady improvement since the Covid-19 outbreak to reach 92 per cent at the end of September.

Even small businesses, which are the most vulnerable segment hit by the pandemic, have been able to repay with the collection efficiency for its micro credit vertical improving to 89 per cent for September and 91 per cent in October, the lender added. “Collections have seen a steady improvement month-on-month and are expected to reach near normal in the next 90 days. We now look forward to accelerating the business in the second half of FY21,” said Managing Director and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh. In case of non-microbanking credit, collection efficiency has improved for SME and NBFC lending, while for mortgage lending it rose to 98 per cent in September from 77 per cent in July.

Given that the lender made provisions towards Covid-19 risks in the September quarter as well, net profit fell 5.3 per cent at Rs 920 crore as compared with Rs 971.8 crore in the year ago period. The Kolkata-based lender took accelerated additional provision on standard advances amounting to Rs 300 crore.

With this provision and the additional standard assets provision that the bank is carrying in micro banking portfolio, total additional provision in books stands at Rs 2,096 crore, it said. According to the bank’s chief financial officer Sunil Samdani, however, there may not be any “material need for additional provision” in the next two quarters as the bank expects the repayment trend to improve further. Gross non-performing assets slumped to 1.2 per cent (Rs 874 crore) of gross advances as of September 30, 2020 as against 1.8 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs, too, improved.

PNB Q2 net profit jumps 22% to Rs 621 cr

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a 22 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 620.81 crore for the quarter-ended September 30, compared to a net profit of Rs 507.05 crore during the same period last year, on the back of improvements in asset quality. The performance was a more than 100 per cent quarterly increase from the plunge in net profits to Rs 308 crore during the April-June quarter. The bank’s total income during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 23,438.56 crore as against Rs 15,556.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Gross NPAs accounted for 13.43 per cent of the gross advances at the end of Sept as against 14.11 per cent in the June quarter.