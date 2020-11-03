STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Deadline for opening current accounts deferred

The banks have been given time till December 15 to comply with the new norms.

Published: 03rd November 2020 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday extended the deadline given to banks on its fiat that current accounts of firms with more than Rs 50 crore in debt must be with lending bankers, after hectic lobbying by MNC banks which were affected by the new guidelines set to kick in from Thursday. The banks have been given time till December 15 to comply with the new norms.

Usually most large Indian corporates would borrow from state-run banks but would operate current accounts with MNC banks who gave better terms and services. Often money flowed from these accounts would go not towards paying back loans but for other purposes.

In a bid to stop that practise, the RBI had come up with guidelines which said a bank opening a dedicated current account of any company with Rs 50 crore or more in debt must have lent at least 10 per cent of the borrowings of the firm. The new rules led to a furore as MNC banks were likely to be hit with current account business worth tens of thousands of crores lost to PSU banks. Diplomatic missions and chambers of commerce interceded with the government on behalf of the aggrieved bankers and a lobbying war erupted in the corridors of North Block. 

Several top bankers had suggested that some leeway should be made as the strict implementation of the rule set forth by the RBI. “Certain pay-outs by a company such as payment of dividend could be separated from this rule and allowed to be done from current accounts held with banks which have not lent to the companies in question,” said Sanjay Bhattachryya, former managing Director, State bank of India.

“...Several references from banks seeking clarifications on operational issues regarding maintenance of current accounts already opened by the banks are being examined by the Reserve Bank,” the central banker said, adding it would soon come out with a set of FAQs clarifying issues regarding these current accounts.

RBI working on FAQs to address existing issues
The central bank said it has received several references from banks seeking clarifications on operational issues regarding maintenance of current accounts already opened by banks. These references are being examined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp