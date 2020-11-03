STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee trims early gains to end flat at 74.41 against US dollar

The domestic currency rushed to hit the day's high of 74.25. It gave up initial gains to finally settle at 74.41, showing gain of just 1 paisa over the previous close.

Published: 03rd November 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

India Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Tuesday settled almost flat at 74.41 against the US dollar after its initial gains were erased despite strong equity markets.

Despite the early bounce, the home unit appeared to struggle, even as the dollar remained broadly weak. The rupee opened sharply higher at 74.34 amid heavy buying in local stock markets.

The domestic currency rushed to hit the day's high of 74.25. It gave up initial gains to finally settle at 74.41, showing gain of just 1 paisa over the previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.42 per cent to 93.75.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 488.74 points higher at 40,246.32, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 136.40 points to 11,805.55.

Foreign institutional investors emerged as net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 740.61 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.72 per cent to USD 39.64 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US dollar
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp