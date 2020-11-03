STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-wheeler industry arrests declining trend with bumper festive demand

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, TVS, Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki are the major two wheeler companies which dominate the market.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing festival season has brought cheers and much-needed positivity for the two-wheeler segment. Almost all major scooter and motorcycle manufacturers, save for Royal Enfield, have recorded the highest monthly domestic sales in October as compared to the same month last year. 

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, TVS, Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki are the major two wheeler companies which dominate the market. While all of these firms have recorded strong retail sales in October, Enfield has recorded a drop of seven per cent in domestic sale volumes to 62,858 units during October as against 67,538 units clocked last year in October. 

Experts have attributed the positive turnaround in consumer sentiments towards two-wheelers to rising awareness about safe transportation during the pandemic, new product launches, availability of easy and cheap loans as well as attractive offers rolled out by companies to lure customers.

“Usually from Dussehra to Diwali, vehicle sales increase. But, sales in October this year were better than expected as many are refraining from using public transport due to safety concerns in the wake of the pandemic,” said a Chennai-based dealer. Data released by the company showed that Hero MotoCorp Ltd, has registered its highest ever sales in any month by selling 806,848 units of motorcycles and scoot-ers in October 2020. The company has reported a robust growth of 35 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year (October 2019), when the company sold 599,248 units.

Yamaha Motor’s sales rose 31 per cent to 60,176 units in October compared to 46,082 units last year, while TVS Motor Company said its sales grew 22 per cent selling 3,94,724 units in October. Similarly, Bajaj Auto saw its two-wheeler sales rise 18 per cent, while Honda two-wheeler sales stood at 5,27,180 units, up two per cent.
 

