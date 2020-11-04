Covid-19 blow: Non-BFSI firms lost Rs 4.39 lakh crore in first quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 155 top non-financial sector companies listed on stock exchange reported a revenue loss of Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the quarter ended June, as the Covid-19 induced disruptions and the resulting macroeconomic factors impacted business, finds a latest report by EY India.

The report is based on an analysis of the June quarter results of top 200 BSE listed companies across 13 sectors including advanced manufacturing and mobility, aviation, consumer products and retail, power, real estate and infrastructure.

According to the analysis, most of the companies across sectors experienced a material impact on some, if not all, key financial performance indicators such as EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), revenue, interest service coverage, profitability as well as Earnings Per Share (EPS).

Life sciences was the only sector that has witnessed marginal growth in revenue in the quarter under review compared to the preceding quarter. According to the report, 45 of the BSE 200 companies operating in the BFSI sector saw muted growth in revenue in the form of lower interest earned on loans by banks and non-banking financial companies as a result of de-growth in loan disbursements.