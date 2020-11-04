I-T refunds worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore issued to 39.49 lakh taxpayers

By PTI

MEW DELHI: The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.29 lakh crore to more than 39 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal Income Tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 34,820 crore and corporate tax refunds aggregating to Rs 94,370 crore during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,29,190 crore to more than 39. 49 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 3rd November, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 34,820 crore have been issued in 37,55,428 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 94,370 crore have been issued in 1,93,059 cases," Income Tax department said in a tweet.