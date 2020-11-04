STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank case: Bombay High Court rejects bail pleas of Wadhawans

Desai had said at the time that as per section 173, a court could take cognisance of the chargesheet only if the probe was complete.

Published: 04th November 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Yes bank

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas filed by Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), in the Yes Bank fraud case. A single bench presided over by Justice S V Kotwal had reserved his order on their bail pleas on October 23.

The Wadhawan brothers had approached the high court, seeking default bail, claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the prosecuting agency in the case, had not complied with the procedural requirements under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) while filing the chargesheet before the special CBI court in the city.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, who appeared for the Wadhawans, had argued that the CBI had not complied with the procedure under Section 173 CrPC while submitting its investigation report before the special magistrate.

Desai had said at the time that as per section 173, a court could take cognisance of the chargesheet only if the probe was complete.

In the present case, the CBI's probe report was not complete and yet the court has taken cognisance, therefore, his client deserved to be let out in default bail, Desai had said.

He had also said that the custodial inquiry of the Wadhawan brothers was not required in the case.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the CBI, had opposed the bail applications saying that the CBI had followed all procedures and compliances.

Singh had said that if there had been any changes in the filing procedure of the chargesheet, they had occurred in view of the pandemic situation, during which the court had taken precautionary measures before handling documents.

As per the FIR registered in the case by the CBI, Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL between April and June 2018 for which the Wadhawans allegedly gave Rs 600 crore kickback to the former CEO and managing director Rana Kapoor. These kickbacks were in the form of loan a company registered in the name of Kapoor's daughters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yes Bank Yes Bank fraud Bombay High Court
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp