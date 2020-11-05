STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

87 per cent of Indian companies plan to give salary hike in 2021: Survey

This compares to 71 per cent of companies providing increases in 2020, when, of that group, only 45 per cent gave increases in the same range, according to the "Salary Trends Survey" in India.

Published: 05th November 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Job loss

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After taking hard decisions in the second and third quarters of this year, Indian companies are looking up again to invest in talent as a new survey showed that 87 per cent of them plan to give salary increases in 2021 as compared to 71 per cent in 2020.

As of September-October this year, out of the 87 per cent of surveyed companies that said they intend to pay out salary increases next year, 61 per cent said they plan to offer increases between 5-10 per cent, said the survey by Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions.

This compares to 71 per cent of companies providing increases in 2020, when, of that group, only 45 per cent gave increases in the same range, according to the "Salary Trends Survey" in India.

"Despite the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and its deep impact on the economy, organisations in India have shown tremendous resilience and a mature view on talent," Nitin Sethi, a partner at Aon, and CEO of the firm's Performance and Rewards Solutions practice in India, said on the release of the survey.

"Business and HR leaders made hard decisions in second and third quarters of 2020 and are now betting on the green shoots of improving consumer demand. They see the need to invest in talent as a critical part of their recovery and growth prospects."

The industries looking to provide the highest salary increases are high technology (Hi Tech), information technology (IT), IT Enabled Services (ITeS), life sciences, e-commerce, chemicals and professional services, said the report.

Meanwhile, companies in the hospitality, retail and real estate/infrastructure industries, which had given very low increases in 2020 are projecting a higher increase for 2021, but still trail most other sectors.

The study analysed data across 1,050 companies from more than 20 industries.

"The impact of Covid-19 has been varied on different sectors and organisations. We see high differentials in salary increases -- both intra and inter-industry. The difference between industries with highest increase to lowest increase hits 7.2 per cent points as compared to mere 2.4 per cent points in 2019," said Navneet Rattan, Director at Aon in India's Performance and Rewards Solutions practice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salary Hike Salary Trends Survey
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp