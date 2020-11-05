STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salary hike lowest in 2020, 7.3 per cent increment likely next year

About 29 per cent of the surveyed companies offered no hikes this year while 46 per cent gave increments in the range of 5 to 10 per cent.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a troublesome 2020, employers can expect marginal hike in salary next year. According to this year’s Aon Salary Increase Survey, India Inc is expected to offer a 7.3 per cent increment in 2021. The survey added that as of September-October period, 87 per cent of companies intend to pay out salary increases in 2021. The study analysed data across 1050 companies from more than 20 industries.

Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, unemployment rate touched new highs in India this year. Many corporates not only rationalised their workforce but also freezed salary hike to cut overall cost. Aon’s survey also indicated that corporates offered salary increments of just 6.1 per cent to employees in 220, which is the lowest level seen in 25 years of the survey.

About 29 per cent of the surveyed companies offered no hikes this year while 46 per cent gave increments in the range of 5 to 10 per cent. Only 16 per cent of the companies offered a salary hike of 10 per cent in 2020. “Business and HR leaders made hard decisions in the second and third quarters of 2020 and are now betting on the green shoots of improving consumer demand. They see the need to invest in talent as 
a critical part of their recovery and growth prospects,” said Nitin Sethi, a partner at Aon, and CEO of the firm’s Performance and Rewards Solutions practice in India.According to the survey, the maximum hike is expected in industries such as high technology (Hi Tech), information technology (IT), IT enabled services (ITeS), life sciences, e-commerce, chemicals and professional services. 

“We see high differentials in salary increases — both intra and inter-industry. The difference between industries with highest increase to lowest hits 7.2% points as compared to 2.4% points in 2019,” Navneet Rattan, director at Aon in India’s Performance and Rewards Solutions practice, said.

