Tata Nexon crosses 1.5 lakh unit production milestone

The Tata Nexon had achieved the first 50,000 unit production milestone in September 2018, followed by the 1 lakh unit mark in September last year, it added.

Published: 05th November 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Nexon. (Photo courtesy: Tatamotors.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Thursday said it has crossed 1.5 lakh unit production milestone for its compact SUV Nexon.

The company rolled out 1.5 lakh units of the model from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune, the automaker said in a statement.

"As the first car in India to receive a full five star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body in 2018, the Nexon has paved the way for other cars from Tata Motors like Altroz, Tiago and Tigor to establish new benchmarks in car safety in each of their respective segments," Tata Motors said.

Tata Motors reported highest ever sales for the Nexon in October this year.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

