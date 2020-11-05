TVS launches new Apache RTR 200 4V with riding modes at Rs 1.31 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company on Wednesday introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (dual-channel ABS) motorcycle. The motor-cycle is equipped with segment-first features and new cutting edge technology.

The bike comes with segment-first three riding modes - Sport, Urban and Rain.It also gets a dedicated ride mode switch which can be used to change the modes on the go. It also sports adjustable front suspension which is also first-in-segment. This is a premium Showa suspension setup.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with dual-channel ABS will be available starting in three colours namely, Gloss Black, Pearl White and the newly launched Matte Blue, inspired by the TVS OMC race bike, and is priced at Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch comes as the brand celebrates its four million global sales milestone. Meghashyam Dighole, Head (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said, “The Apache series has been a testament to our commitment of delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts since its inception in 2005. In line with these ethos, we are excited to introduce our new Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle that offers key segment-first features and technologies which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight as we celebrate this prolific sales milestone.”

The motorcycle also comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger.