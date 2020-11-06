STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government weeds out 4.39 crore bogus ration cards under NFSA since 2013

New ration cards are regularly issued to genuine and rightfully eligible beneficiaries or households against the deleted ration cards, it said in a statement.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a ration card (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday said about 4.39 crore bogus ration cards have been weeded out since 2013 for rightful targeting of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

New ration cards are regularly issued to genuine and rightfully eligible beneficiaries or households against the deleted ration cards, it said in a statement.

In a statement, the Union food ministry said that amid the technology-driven reforms to modernise the PDS, a total of about 4.39 crore ineligible or bogus ration cards have been weeded out in the country during the period from 2013 to 2020 so far by the state governments.

To bring transparency and improve efficiency in PDS, the government has digitised beneficiaries database and made it mandatory the seeding of Aadhaar number that has helped detect ineligible and bogus rations cards.

It has also helped to weed out de-duplication of digitised data and migration or deaths of beneficiaries during the run-up to the implementation of NFSA, it added.

Under the NFSA, the central government is providing foodgrains to states for distribution to 81.35 crore people via public distribution system (PDS), also known as ration shops, at a subsidised rate of Rs 2 per kg rice and Rs 3 per kg wheat, costing over Rs 1 lakh crore annually to the exchequer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government National Food Security Act NFSA
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp