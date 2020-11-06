India Cements reports 13-fold spike in Q2 net profit at Rs 69.21 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Cements on Friday reported over 13-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 69.21 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal helped by lower expenses.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 5.07 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. Its total income during the quarter under review, however, declined 14.18 per cent to Rs 1,094.58 crore as against Rs 1,275.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, India Cements said in a BSE filing.

The company's total expenses in the second quarter of the current financial year were down 22.83 per cent at Rs 980.83 crore as against Rs 1,271.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Shares of India Cements were trading 4.24 per cent higher at Rs 126.50 apiece on BSE.