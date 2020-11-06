STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets soar for 5 th straight day; Sensex rallies 553 points

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rising for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 553 points on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins amid massive foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share BSE index ended 552.90 points or 1.34 per cent higher at 41,893.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 143.25 points or 1.18 per cent to 12,263.55.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India were among the laggards.

According to Hemant Kanawala, Head - Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Indian markets rallied in sync with its global peers, putting to the backburner the uncertainties in the US presidential election.

They delivered a broad-based performance, with both Nifty and Nifty midcap indices returning 1.5 per cent over the last week.

Global markets have looked beyond the close finish in the US elections and are gearing up and reacting to a win for the democrats, he said, adding that a Democrat-led dispensation with a less restrictive trade policy, benign immigration policies will be a key positive for emerging markets, including India.

"We believe, collectively, these global factors will propel the markets to pre-COVID levels over the coming days," he noted.

Further, the US Federal Reserve said its key interest rate will be left at a record low, near zero. It reaffirmed its readiness to do more to support the economy under threat from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai ended in the red, while Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo closed with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in early deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.93 per cent lower at USD 40.14 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 5,368.31 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data. In the forex market, the rupee settled 28 paise higher at 74.08 against the US dollar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp