United Spirits liquor sales up, but glass still half full

NEW DELHI: Indians are drinking enough booze, but traction in the on-trade channel for United Spirits hovers at just about 50 per cent of the pre-covid level. The world’s second-largest spirits company by volume has seen a sequential improvement in sales during the July-September quarter driven by strong off-trade resilience, but offset by pubs and bars remaining largely shut. Net sales declined 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

Despite the the closure of pubs and other on-trade channels, United Spirits reported a flat volume growth for the Prestige & Above segment sequentially, which analysts at ICICI Securities say is “a significant outperformance”. However, net sales declined 12.5 per cent versus last year. According to the company, increased prices impacted demand in this price-conscious segment and inferior state mix further contributed to the decline.

Profitability of the Diageo-controlled liquor maker, however, was impacted by one-off provisions, increased ad-spends, and negative operating leverage. Gross margin was 42.1 per cent, down 284 bps YoY, primarily driven by a contraction of business in Andhra Pradesh. This resulted in a one-off inventory provision and a decline in the South franchise business. Excluding this, effective gross margin for the quarter was 43.2 per cent.

Commodity prices were benign during the quarter and reported the EBITDA margin was 12.6 per cent, down 553bps due to a higher A&P investment rate in order to support renovation of its brands. “However, recovery seemed to be ahead of the industry driven by core brands and the shift in demand from travel retail and lower comparables for scotch,” noted Emkay Global analysts. According to Diageo India MD and CEO Anand Kripalu while beer sales have been tepid during the period, this is unlikely to last too long.