STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

United Spirits liquor sales up, but glass still half full

Indians are drinking enough booze, but traction in the on-trade channel for United Spirits hovers at just about 50 per cent of the pre-covid level.

Published: 06th November 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hooch, liquor

For representational purpose only

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indians are drinking enough booze, but traction in the on-trade channel for United Spirits hovers at just about 50 per cent of the pre-covid level. The world’s second-largest spirits company by volume has seen a sequential improvement in sales during the July-September quarter driven by strong off-trade resilience, but offset by pubs and bars remaining largely shut. Net sales declined 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

Despite the the closure of pubs and other on-trade channels, United Spirits reported a flat volume growth for the Prestige & Above segment sequentially, which analysts at ICICI Securities say is “a significant outperformance”. However, net sales declined 12.5 per cent versus last year. According to the company, increased prices impacted demand in this price-conscious segment and inferior state mix further contributed to the decline. 

Profitability of the Diageo-controlled liquor maker, however, was impacted by one-off provisions, increased ad-spends, and negative operating leverage. Gross margin was 42.1 per cent, down 284 bps YoY, primarily driven by a contraction of business in Andhra Pradesh. This resulted in a one-off inventory provision and a decline in the South franchise business. Excluding this, effective gross margin for the quarter was 43.2 per cent. 

Commodity prices were benign during the quarter and reported the EBITDA margin was 12.6 per cent, down 553bps due to a higher A&P investment rate in order to support renovation of its brands. “However, recovery seemed to be ahead of the industry driven by core brands and the shift in demand from travel retail and lower comparables for scotch,” noted Emkay Global analysts. According to Diageo India MD and CEO Anand Kripalu while beer sales have been tepid during the period, this is unlikely to last too long. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
liquor liquor sales
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp