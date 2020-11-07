STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Google Pay hits out at NPCI’s UPI transaction cap

Industry experts say that the decision may ultimately impact UPI transactions at the consumer level and there are apprehensions that TPAs will limit the volume and value of transactions per customer. 

Published: 07th November 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Google Pay

Google Pay. (File Photo)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Digital payment firm Google Pay has come out strongly against the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCIs) move capping the amount of UPI transactions a third-party application (TPA) can handle at 30 per cent. NPCI had said on Thursday that all TPAs will have to comply with the 30 per cent volume cap with effect from January 1, 2021.

TPAs with a share  above the specified limit such as Google Pay and Phone Pe have been given two years starting January, 2021 to comply with the guidelines in a phased manner. Industry experts say that the decision may ultimately impact UPI transactions at the consumer level and there are apprehensions that TPAs will limit the volume and value of transactions per customer. 

The number of UPI transactions breached the two billion per month mark in October and TPAs like Phone Pe and Google Pay accounted for 80 per cent of overall  transactions. Phone Pe said that it processed 835 million transactions in October, slightly higher than Google Pay.

Both the TPAs currently have a share of more than 40 per cent of overall UPI transactions. With Facebook-backed Whatsapp going live with its payment service for 20 million users from Friday, NPCI’s UPI transactions cap seems to be an attempt to prevent the dominance of any single player in crucial market, according to experts. 

“This announcement has come as a surprise and has implications for hundreds of millions of users who use UPI for their daily payments and could impact the further adoption of UPI and the end goal of financial inclusion. Digital payments in India is still in its infancy and any interventions at this point should be made with a view to accelerate consumer choice and innovation. Choice-based and open model key to drive momentum,” Google Pay said on Friday. PhonePe when contacted offered no comments over the issue.

Whatsapp payment service available in 10 languages

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a video message on Friday that Whatsapp’s payment service will be available in India in 10 different languages , which will be supported by more than 140 banks.

“We’ve been working on this with the NPCI, who oversee everything to make sure it’s secure and reliable. And we’ve built it using India’s Unified Payments Interface, which makes it easy for anyone to instantly accept payments across different apps—and for companies to provide people with great services,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Pay UPI
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp