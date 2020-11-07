STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ITC profit falls 19.7 per cent as hotels, cigarettes tank

Loss at  the EBIT level stood at Rs 184.90 crore against an EBIT profit of Rs 17.43 crore in the same period last year.

Published: 07th November 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

ITC group

ITC Ltd, the maker of Classic and Gold Flake cigarettes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tobacco-to-FMCG major ITC has reported a 19.7 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year. The company’s earnings were dented primarily by the cigarettes and hotel segments. The FMCG vertical, however, remained strong for the quarter despite being faced with supply chain and labour constraints.

ITC’s net profit fell to Rs 3,232.4 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 4,023.1 crore in the same period last year, it said in its BSE filing. Revenue from operations grew by 0.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,976.8 crore. 

At the operating level, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,060 crore and margin contracted 4.5 per cent y-o-y to 33.9 per cent.
Segment-wise, revenue from the hotels business fell sharply to Rs 81.96 crore, a 80.8 per cent decline from Rs 426.63 crore the previous year. 

Loss at  the EBIT level stood at Rs 184.90 crore against an EBIT profit of Rs 17.43 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from the cigarette business dipped 3.9 per cent at Rs 5,121.3 crore for the quarter with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) falling 15.6 per cent since sales took a hit during July-August; but FMCG registered a 15.4 per cent year-on-year growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITC FMCG
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp