ITC profit falls 19.7 per cent as hotels, cigarettes tank

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tobacco-to-FMCG major ITC has reported a 19.7 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year. The company’s earnings were dented primarily by the cigarettes and hotel segments. The FMCG vertical, however, remained strong for the quarter despite being faced with supply chain and labour constraints.

ITC’s net profit fell to Rs 3,232.4 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 4,023.1 crore in the same period last year, it said in its BSE filing. Revenue from operations grew by 0.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,976.8 crore.

At the operating level, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,060 crore and margin contracted 4.5 per cent y-o-y to 33.9 per cent.

Segment-wise, revenue from the hotels business fell sharply to Rs 81.96 crore, a 80.8 per cent decline from Rs 426.63 crore the previous year.

Loss at the EBIT level stood at Rs 184.90 crore against an EBIT profit of Rs 17.43 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from the cigarette business dipped 3.9 per cent at Rs 5,121.3 crore for the quarter with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) falling 15.6 per cent since sales took a hit during July-August; but FMCG registered a 15.4 per cent year-on-year growth.