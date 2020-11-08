Health, Covid-hit sectors set to get Budget boost

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sectors that were badly hit by the pandemic, such as aviation, tourism, hospitality, are likely to receive special focus during the upcoming Union Budget. The government is also planning to double health spending. “The government has started the budget process and taking feedback from various industries. While core infrastructure and manufacturing will be in focus, the ministry is working on a special package to support industries which have been hit by the pandemic, including aviation, hospitality, and tourism,” a senior official from the finance ministry told this publication.

The official added that in the pre-budget meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials of the finance ministry, there was general agreement that the budget for healthcare needs to be enhanced, keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation. “At least double, since Covid-19 is still around,” an official said. The next budget is set to be a major challenge for the government, struggling as it is with low revenue collectionswith a widening fiscal deficit on one hand and high borrowing and expenditure on the other. This year, the government had cut corners by postponing many low priority spends.

However, economists believe there needs to be more spending to kickstart the economy. The government has already indicated strongly that the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22 will have a strong focus on infrastructure and reforms, and will look to provide relief from the impact of the pandemic. So far, the budget team of the finance ministry has already met representatives from the MSME, housing, steel, and power ministries and is set to meet others going forward.