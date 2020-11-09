Should you buy an annuity?

PV Subramanyam By

Many reasonably rich people come and ask me one question: Should I buy an annuity? My counter question is: Do you have enough money to afford an annuity? Normally, the answer is Yes. However, they counter it by saying “but it means I will leave less money for my children” an annuity gives such a poor yield... I can easily get 18 per cent return on my equity funds why should I get stuck with a 5.6 per cent p.a. Subra, “I would only need a return of 13 per cent on my investment portfolio to outperform purchasing an annuity today.” The media (all of us) has made a huge mistake called “choosing an end point mistake”. Let me explain.

All returns — 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, looks good now SIMPLY because we have chosen Nov 2020 as the end point. If 2021 gives us a MINUS 20 per cent return we will be staring at far worse numbers than what it looks today. One of the mistakes I see people make is looking at a good return on a nearly risk-free investment (thanks to the smooth ride from 2009 to 2017 Dec and a fall and a quick recovery, as of now) and concluding that they would do better in the stock market because it has a higher long-term average return. So the sales guy tells him “we have got 18 per cent return in the past 10 years so you will get at least 16 per cent over the next ten years, so break your fixed deposit and put it in a balanced fund which will give you a monthly dividend. AND CAPITAL APPRECIATION.

Long-term market return averages are GOOD ONLY when we have an investment portfolio that isn’t used to fund specific future liabilities or to meet SPECIFIC expenses. When you want to use equity funds for intermittent withdrawal for expenses like marriage, education, vacation.etc. you run the SEQUENCE OF RETURN RISK. This is dangerous.

On the other hand, when we are saving and investing in stocks for a single future expense, like buying an annuity or paying for a wedding, we cannot (or may not) be sure that we will be able to sell the shares at the price needed to pay that liability when it comes due. So we tend to beat the sequence of risk BY SELLING when we can. We may know how much the wedding will cost and when it will be held but we won’t know the future value of our share investments until the day we want the money arrives. However, in my case (I am not yet 60, and still earning) I would like to buy an annuity in 3 instalments - one when I am 68, one when I am 75 and one when I am 80 years of age.

This reduces my interest rate risk AND I get better rates as my age increases. I would recommend this strategy to all of you. However, like always, consult a financial adviser before you invest your hard earned money. One of the investors wanted to put his money in an equity mutual fund and let it grow at 18% for 10 years..so that he can buy a PENSION at a later stage..

I mean “safe” annuity. You want a larger benefit to be bought at a later date, then does it make sense to expose the assets you have earmarked for safe income to share market risk for 10 years first? It’s like saying I need Rs 10 lakh for my daughter’s marriage in 2025. Right now I have only Rs 2 lakh. Let me go to the races (or day-trading) so that I can make this Rs 12 lakh in two years so that I can have a grander marriage. All the best. God bless, but that is recklessness, not risk-taking.

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’