Audi to hike prices across models by up to 2 per cent from January next year

Published: 10th November 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 02:38 PM

Audi Q2

Audi Q2 (Photo | audi.in)

By PTI

MUMBAI: German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year.

The company has revised prices upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs, Audi India said in a release.

"Ex-showroom price of Audi India models will increase by up to 2 per cent, effective from January 1, 2021, due to currency fluctuations and rising input costs," it said in the release.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices."

"While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth," he said.

Audi India has launched models such as Q8, the ultra-suave A8 L, the RS 7 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 Celebration and Q2 in the domestic market this year.

The company said it has introduced the Q8 Celebration model priced at Rs 98.

98 lakh ex-showroom to kick start the festive celebrations, while for the newly launched Q2 model, it is offering a package that comes bundled with a five- year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years roadside assistance, it said.

In addition, Celebration programs on certain models including the A6 are currently on offer for the festive season, Audi India said in the release.

