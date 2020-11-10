STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre likely to roll over part of food, urea subsidy burden to next fiscal

Urea subsidies have cost the government Rs 4.38 lakh crore as against a budget for Rs 4.78 lakh crore in the first six months.

Published: 10th November 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government may resort to rolling over part of the subsidy burden for the current financial year to the next year as its subsidy bill for food and urea have both increased beyond what was planned for. 

The extra rations distributed because of the Covid pandemic has seen the food subsidy bill for the first six months climb to 72 per cent of the budget estimate as against 67 per cent in the same period last year. Urea subsidy, that was also doled out with an open hand to try and pacify farmers who have been agitating over a variety of issues, has mounted to 92 per cent of the budgeted amount as against 70 per cent in the same period last year.

“Both these subsidies will top our estimates. Obviously, we did not plan for extra free rations to be disbursed. Similarly, we had thought this year we would be able to shift more farmers to nutrient-based fertilisers, but urea remains popular and its subsidy bill has been mounting,” said expenditure department officials. 

Urea subsidies have cost the government Rs 4.38 lakh crore as against a budget for Rs 4.78 lakh crore in the first six months.

Officials expect the budget to be topped by another Rs 80,000 crore in urea subsidy pay-outs. “That would also be at a conservative estimate, if urea prices were to go up, because of any reason, then the bill could go up further,” officials added. 

The food subsidy bill has also shot up as the Centre had announced the Garib Kalyan Yojana to take care of poor families hit by the pandemic. The scheme seeks to provide five kg of free wheat or rice per person every month  to about 800 million people along with a kg of free lentils to each family per month during the period April - November 2020. 

“There is every likelihood that the scheme will be extended, so the final bill will certainly cross the budgeted Rs 1.15 lakh crore by at least 25-30 per cent,” according to officials. The government had stopped roll-overs of subsidies in 2020. Though analysts say there are still hidden subsidy bills which remain on the books of state-run PSUs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre policy Govt subsidy urea
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp