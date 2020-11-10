STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra second quarter net profit dips 88 per cent at Rs 162 crore

The auto major along with one unit -- Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML) -- had reported a PAT of Rs 1,355 crore during the July-September period last fiscal.

Published: 10th November 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra

Mahindra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported a 88 per cent drop in its profit after tax to Rs 162 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of the impairment provision of Rs 1,149.46 crore for certain long-term investments.

The auto major along with one unit -- Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML) -- had reported a PAT of Rs 1,355 crore during the July-September period last fiscal.

Revenues of the company, however, increased to Rs 11,590 crore in the second quarter, as against Rs 10,935 crore in the same period previous fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based firm sold 87,332 units in the second quarter, down 21 per cent from 1,10,824 units in the year-ago period.

Tractor sales, however, increased by 31 per cent to 89,597 units in the July-September period as compared to 68,359 units a year ago.

The exceptional items on account of impairments have led to a drop in the profit after tax in the current quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

The company said an exceptional item of Rs 1,149.46 crore during the September quarter represents impairment provision for certain long-term investments.

On the outlook, the company said with the government spending and rural demand anchoring economic activity, manufacturing and some categories of services have gradually recovered in the second quarter.

Proactive steps from the RBI have kept domestic financial conditions easy and system liquidity in surplus, the company noted.

Besides, Kharif sowing and the recent agricultural reforms portend well for the rural economy, it added.

"However, the turnaround in urban demand may continue to lag, especially the contact-intensive services sectors.

Manufacturing capacity utilisation is expected to recover in the third quarter and activity to gain some traction from the fourth quarter onwards," M&M said.

Capex and exports are likely to remain subdued, it added.

M&M shares were trading 0.15 per cent up at Rs 617.3 apiece on the BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra net profit Mahindra
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp