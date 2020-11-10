STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Market opens at record high; Sensex rallies over 350 points

After touching its lifetime peak of 42,959.25 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 216.15 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 42,813.58.

Published: 10th November 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex opened over 350 points higher to hit its record intra-day level on Tuesday, tracking a global market rally driven by Pfizer's progress in the development of COVID-19 vaccine amid persistent foreign fund inflow.

After touching its lifetime peak of 42,959.25 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 216.15 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 42,813.58.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too claimed a fresh high of 12,557.05.

Later, it was trading with 51.65 points or 0.41 per cent gain at 12,512.70.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer, surging around 3 per cent, followed by ONGC, HDFC, L&T, SBI, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Nestle India and Maruti were in the red.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 704.37 points or 1.68 per cent higher at 42,597.43 -- its record closing high.

The Nifty too closed at a lifetime high of 12,461.05, up 197.50 points or 1.61 per cent.

Trade set up in domestic equities continues to look good with Asian markets are trading in green with handsome gains, said Arjun Yash Mahajan Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.

"Clarity over COVID-19 vaccine is likely to ease the concerns of the possible second wave of coronavirus in India, which essentially means that revival of economic activities should persist.

The domestic market should continue to see traction in the equities market in the near term," he said.

Amid positive signals, investors were also cautious ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, traders said.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

US equities ended mostly higher as positive news about the COVID-19 vaccine bolstered investor confidence further.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading up to 0.74 per cent higher in mid-session deals, while Seoul was flat.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,548.39 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.23 per cent lower at USD 41.88 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp