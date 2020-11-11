Blue Star bags Rs 128 crore order from Wistron

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Consumer appliances major Blue Star Ltd has won an order worth Rs 128 crore from Taiwan-based Wistron Infocomm for Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) works for its factory expansion project. The latest project is one of the largest and fast-track projects, being executed by Blue Star in the factories segment, the company said in a statement.

The scope includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of HVAC systems of 4,000 ton capacity, HT and LT electrical works with switchgear, transformers and DG sets, fire-fighting system, plumbing, compressed air system, and building management system.

Wistron, the contract manufacturer which has been producing Apple devices at its existing factory at Kolar, Bengaluru, has now embarked upon its Phase II expansion as a part of which, it is constructing a large manufacturing block and an IT building.

“We are witnessing steady growth in the inflow of orders for bundled services and continue to enjoy market leadership. With Atma Nirbhar Bharat related programmes gaining momentum, we expect the manufacturing sector to contribute significantly to our growth,” said B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Ltd.