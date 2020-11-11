STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cabinet approves revamped VGF scheme with outlay of Rs 8,100 crore

The revamped scheme will provide financial support to PPP projects in the infrastructure sector spread over a period of five years ending 2024-25.

Published: 11th November 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved the revamped viability gap funding (VGF) scheme envisaging a total outlay of Rs 8,100 crore for encouraging investment in social as well as economic infrastructure projects.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved continuation and revamping of the scheme for financial support to public-private partnerships (PPPs) in infrastructure VGF scheme till 2024-25, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.

The revamped scheme will provide financial support to PPP projects in the infrastructure sector spread over a period of five years ending 2024-25.

Of the total amount of Rs 8,100 crore, Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked for PPP projects in the economic infrastructure segment and remaining Rs 2,100 crore for social infrastructure projects, said an official release after the Cabinet meeting.

The earlier VGF scheme was limited to projects concerning economic infrastructure.

The revamped VGF scheme will attract more PPP projects and facilitate private investment in the social sectors (health, education, waste water, solid waste management and water supply, among others).

Creation of new hospitals and schools will create many opportunities to boost employment generation, according to an official release.

The new scheme will have two components.

The sub-scheme-1 would cater to social sectors such as waste water treatment, water supply, solid waste management, health and education sectors, which often face bankability issues on account of poor revenue streams.

The projects eligible under the sub-scheme-1 should have at least 100 per cent operational cost recovery.

The central government will provide a maximum of 30 per cent of the total project cost (TPC) of the project as VGF.

State government, sponsoring central ministry or statutory entity may provide an additional support up to 30 per cent of TPC.

The sub scheme-2 will support demonstration or pilot social sectors projects.

The projects may be from health and education sectors where there is at least 50 per cent operational cost recovery.

In such projects, central and state governments together will provide up to 80 per cent of capital expenditure and up to 50 per cent of operation and maintenance (O&M) costs for the first five years.

The Centre will provide a maximum of 40 per cent of the TPC of the project.

In addition, it may provide a maximum of 25 per cent of operational costs of the project in the first five years of commercial operations.

Under the earlier VGF scheme, as many as 64 projects were accorded 'final approval' with a total project cost of Rs 34,228 crore and VGF of Rs 5,639 crore.

Till the end 2019-20, VGF of Rs 4,375 crore was disbursed.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
revamped viability gap funding Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs financial support public-private partnerships
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp