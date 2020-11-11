STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CARS24 to buyback ESOPs worth Rs 35 crore

Earlier this year, CARS24 had offered fully vested ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan) to its employees, equal to the salary deduction they chose voluntarily.

Published: 11th November 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenxger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online used car marketplace CARS24 on Wednesday said it is offering ESOPs cash-out scheme worth Rs 35 crore to its employees.

"CARS24 brings cheer to its employees this festive season by offering to buy up to 100 per cent ESOPs worth Rs 35 crore. The initiative has been announced keeping in mind the support and trust that the employees showcased in the company during the difficult times," a statement said.

Earlier this year, CARS24 had offered fully vested ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan) to its employees, equal to the salary deduction they chose voluntarily.

CARS24 is now offering 3.3X more value of contribution made by employees during voluntary salary deduction, the statement said, adding that employees can liquidate 100 per cent of ESOPs granted against salary deduction.

Besides, employees also have an option to cash out 30 per cent of vested stocks issued earlier.

"2020 has been a difficult year for everybody with a lot of employees stepping in and contributing across the company. The ESOPs will help our employees enjoy the bonus and extra liquidity during the festive season after facing a tough time during the pandemic," CARS24 CEO and co-founder Vikram Chopra said.

Since its inception, this is the third time the company is undertaking a liquidation event for employee stocks, the statement said.

CARS24 is backed by investors like Sequoia India, Exor Seeds, Apoletto, Kingsway Capital, KCK, Unbound and Moore Strategic Ventures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CARS24 ESOPs cash-out scheme employee stock ownership plan
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp