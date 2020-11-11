STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Debt MFs see Rs 1.1 lakh cr inflow in Oct on robust investment in liquid schemes 

Debt mutual fund schemes had seen net outflow of Rs 51,962 crore in September and Rs 3,907 crore in August, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Published: 11th November 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After recording outflow for two consecutive months, debt-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a staggering inflow of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in October, mainly due to investment in liquid funds, money market and short duration categories.

Debt mutual fund schemes had seen net outflow of Rs 51,962 crore in September and Rs 3,907 crore in August, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Investors continue to focus on fixed income categories having relatively shorter duration profile.

Hence significant flows have come in ultrashort, low duration, money market and short duration funds, Morningstar India Associate Director - Manager Research Himanshu Srivastava said.

Besides, funds with pristine credit quality, especially from categories such as banking and PSU funds and corporate bonds, continue to gain traction from investors, highlighting their preference for safety in this segment.

Mutual funds (MFs) that invest in fixed-income securities or debt funds saw an inflow of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in October, according to Amfi data.

Within debt schemes, liquid funds category was the biggest beneficiary with an inflow of Rs 19,583 crore followed by money market funds (Rs 15,445 crore) and short duration funds (Rs 15,156 crore).

Corporate bonds, ultra short duration funds, banking & PSU funds saw inflow of over Rs 15,000 crore, Rs 13,654 crore and Rs 5,554 crore, respectively.

Investors continue to tread a line of caution by staying away from riskier investments.

Hence, credit risk category continue to witness net outflows, although the pace has slowed down significantly, Srivastava said.

Credit risk funds saw an outflow of Rs 415 crore in October as compared with outflow of Rs 539 crore in September, Rs 554 crore in August, Rs 670 crore in July, Rs 1,494 crore in June, Rs 5,173 crore in May and Rs 19,239 crore in April.

Gilt funds came back under investors' radar in October after witnessing net outflow for two consecutive months.

The category saw fund infusion of Rs 2,521 crore last month following a net outflow of Rs 483 crore in September and Rs 1,121 crore in August.

"The sovereign status of this category, with zero credit risk, has been the biggest draw for investors.

In addition to that, the category has performed well and that would have also attracted investors.

That said, investors should be cognizant of the interest rate risk in these funds," Srivastava said.

The assets under management of debt mutual funds rose to Rs 13.28 lakh crore at the end of October from Rs 12.87 lakh crore at the end of September.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
debt-oriented mutual fund scheme
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp