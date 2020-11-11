Even with vaccine, recovery may be 'unsteady': Christine Lagarde
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde on Wednesday warned of an "unsteady" eurozone recovery from the pandemic despite "encouraging" news about a vaccine.
"We could still face recurring cycles of accelerating viral spread and tightening restrictions until widespread immunity is achieved," Lagarde told a virtual forum on central banking, a day after Pfizer and BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine had shown 90 percent effectiveness in trials.