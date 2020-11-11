STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Stock brokers' body writes to SEBI; expresses concern over T+1 settlement proposal 

In its letter to Sebi, Anmi said the implementation of the new system would increase working capital requirements for brokers and enhance the work load on the banks and depository participants (DPs).

Published: 11th November 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stock brokers' association Anmi has raised concern on the proposal to lower the settlement cycle for completion of share transactions to T+1.

In its letter to Sebi, Anmi said the implementation of the new system would increase working capital requirements for brokers and enhance the work load on the banks and depository participants (DPs).

Currently, trades are settled two working days after the transaction is done (T+2).

In addition, the proposal discourages FPIs, which are critical to Indian markets' success, to invest efficiently as they would need to bring in money on the trade day itself which may not be feasible due to different time zones, Anmi said.

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, last month, proposed to the stock exchanges to gradually move towards real-time settlement of trades in the capital market.

"Presently, the Indian banking system is not geared up to fully clear the cheques in one day.

Clients staying in remote villages /district towns even today prefer using cheque facility instead of net  banking for transferring funds from their bank accounts.

"Funds transferred after 7 pm and through payment gateways are mostly credited on the next day in the recipient's account.

Needless to say at broker's end working capital requirements will double, it will be broker that will need to make pay-in and pay-out," Anmi said in the letter.

It further said banks and DP associated with capital markets would need to extend their working hours so that clients can move funds and securities on 'T' day or trading day itself.

"There are lots of clients whose trading account and DP a/c are with different bankers. Such clients will suffer hardship in giving instruction by slip for transferring securities pay-in," it added.

The association said trading members could have connectivity issues due to natural calamities like cyclone, moderate to heavy rains network connectivity issues, among others.

"As of now members have time to meet this emergency situation but once we move to T+1 (trade plus one day) settlement cycle there could be hardships when we may not be able to meet the pay-in / pay-out timeline," the letter noted.

According to Anmi, the implementation of new T+1 settlement system will put the entire broking industry in jeopardy and cause undue hardships.

Hence, Anmi requested Sebi not to implement the new T+1 settlement system till the time operational issues are resolved.

Also, it has requested Sebi to set up a joint committee representing officials from exchanges and Anmi to deliberate on concerns of members in the matter.

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) is a grouping of  over 900 stock brokers across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Anmi T1 transaction
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp