STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon rejects Future Group's claims at court over emergency arbitration award

Subramaniun pointed out that while the Future Group had told the SIAC that they would appoint an arbitrator, it had instead had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court. 

Published: 12th November 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amazon's lawyers on Wendesday rejected Future Retail Ltd's claims that the emergency arbitration award from a Singapore tribunal had no legal sanctity in India. Arguing before the Delhi High Court, Amazon submitted that the Biyanis are a party to the arbitration agreement signed between FRL and Amazon, as well as the proposed deal with the Reliance. 

"If it is an order by Emergency Arbitrator, section 17 says order passed by a Tribunal. It includes the emergency arbitration by virtue of SIAC Rules. The parties are passed by the directions of the emergency Tribunal. The Biyanis are common in all this. They are parties to the arbitration agreement," Gopal Subramanium, senior lawyer who appeared on behalf of Amazon Inc told the Delhi High Court.

Amazon’s lawyers held that Singapore International Arbitration Centre SIAC rules for Emergency arbitration are similar to those upheld by the Delhi, Mumbai, and Madras arbitration centres, and argued that there was no incompatibility between the EA award and Indian laws. 

They also added that the main point of contention was the breach of contract in which the e-tailer had clearly included Reliance among the list of entities with which Future group could not enter into an agreement with.

Subramaniun pointed out that while the Future Group had told the SIAC that they would appoint an arbitrator, it had instead had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Future Retail Delhi High Court Amazon emergency arbitration
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp