Amazon rejects Future Group's claims at court over emergency arbitration award

BENGALURU: Amazon's lawyers on Wendesday rejected Future Retail Ltd's claims that the emergency arbitration award from a Singapore tribunal had no legal sanctity in India. Arguing before the Delhi High Court, Amazon submitted that the Biyanis are a party to the arbitration agreement signed between FRL and Amazon, as well as the proposed deal with the Reliance.

"If it is an order by Emergency Arbitrator, section 17 says order passed by a Tribunal. It includes the emergency arbitration by virtue of SIAC Rules. The parties are passed by the directions of the emergency Tribunal. The Biyanis are common in all this. They are parties to the arbitration agreement," Gopal Subramanium, senior lawyer who appeared on behalf of Amazon Inc told the Delhi High Court.

Amazon’s lawyers held that Singapore International Arbitration Centre SIAC rules for Emergency arbitration are similar to those upheld by the Delhi, Mumbai, and Madras arbitration centres, and argued that there was no incompatibility between the EA award and Indian laws.

They also added that the main point of contention was the breach of contract in which the e-tailer had clearly included Reliance among the list of entities with which Future group could not enter into an agreement with.

Subramaniun pointed out that while the Future Group had told the SIAC that they would appoint an arbitrator, it had instead had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court.