India's industrial activity picks up pace, IIP rises 0.2 per cent in September 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's industrial activity showed signs of a rebound as September growth in factory output touched positive note for the first time in current financial year, official data showed on Thursday.

Even on a year-on-year basis, the growth remained higher and in the positive territory.

As per the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the contraction in factory output in earlier months turned in a growth of 0.2 per cent in September 2020.

The IIP had been in the negative territory in all of the previous months of FY21, registering growth of (-) 8 per cent in August, (-) 10.77 per cent in July. The fall was much sharper during the lockdown periods in the months of April-June.

However, the IIP for August has also be been revised to (-)7.4 per cent.