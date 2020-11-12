STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki launches festive edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR

The kits, which could only be bought with a new car, are priced at Rs 25,490 for Alto, Rs 25,990 for Celerio and Rs 29,990 for WagonR, MSI said in a statement.

Published: 12th November 2020 01:08 PM

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has launched festive edition kits for three models -- Alto, Celerio and WagonR.

The kits, which could only be bought with a new car, are priced at Rs 25,490 for Alto, Rs 25,990 for Celerio and Rs 29,990 for WagonR, MSI said in a statement.

The Alto kit comes with various features like touchscreen music system, security system, dual tone seat covers, steering wheel, among others.

Celerio kit comes with additions like designer mats, double din audio with bluetooth.

Similarly, WagonR comes with front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grill chrome garnish, side skirts, among others.

"The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year.

The company's stalwarts - Alto, WagonR and Celerio collectively contribute 75 per cent of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars," MSI Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said.

In the current times, customers are looking for options which offer trustworthy performance and are high on style quotient, he added.

"To resonate on these attributes and celebrate the spirit of the festive season, we are now offering festival edition variants of Alto, Celerio and WagonR," Srivastava noted.

