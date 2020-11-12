National Mineral Development Corporation board approves buyback worth Rs 1,378 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Board of Directors of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC(, the country’s largest iron ore miner, has approved a share buyback plan worth up to Rs 1,378 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

"The board approved a proposal for buyback of 13,12,43,809 fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Re 1 each from the company’s shareholders at a price of Rs 105 per equity share payable in cash," NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

The buyback will be for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 13,78,05,99,945 (offer size), representing 5 per cent and 5.05 per cent of the total fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, respectively, the miner's filings added.

A perusal of the documents filed by the company show that it has fixed November 23, 2020, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the buyback of equity shares.

The moves comes a day after the company on Tuesday reported a rise of over 10 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 772.53 crore for the September 2020 quarter, against Rs 701.54 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income during the quarter under review fell to Rs 2,318.67 crore from Rs 2,369.39 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses also reduced to Rs 1,256.40 crore from Rs 1,290.67 crore a year ago.

"At NMDC, we have taken various steps to reduce costs, improve output and maximize the profitability with and are hoping to excel in the next two quarters and set new records in production," the company said in the statement. Besides iron ore, NMDC is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals.

Buyback on track

