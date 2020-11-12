STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No more free photo uploads on Google starting June 1, 2021; check details here

The current policy offers users the option of backing up unlimited number of "high quality" photos and videos -- which are compressed to 16MP and High Definition. 

Published: 12th November 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Google photos

Google photos

By Online Desk

Google Photos, home for more than 4 trillion photos and videos worldwide is undergoing a policy upgrade. The company has announced that starting June 1, 2021, Google Photos users will not have the luxury of free uploads.

The "High quality" photos uploaded after that date, will count towards the Google storage quota like Gmail or Drive already does. 

The current policy offers users the option of backing up unlimited number of "high quality" photos and videos -- which are compressed to 16MP and High Definition.

If you had chosen to back up original photos, they were already counted against the Google storage cap. 

Breaking down the policy change:

The updated policy means a new user will only be offered the free 15 GB storage space that generally comes with Gmail and drive. And if the photos take up more space they will need to purchase a subscription plan from Google One.

David Lieb, the Product Lead for Google said, "beginning June 1, 2021, new content uploaded to Google Photos in “High Quality” (compressed) will now count toward your storage quota."

Will you be affected?

Most likely not, at least till June 2021, as existing users will be exempt from the new storage policy.  

All photos and videos uploaded before this date will not be counted towards your 15 GB storage quota.

Lieb added, "First, this only applies to newly uploaded content starting June 1, 2021. All existing HQ content remains exempt from storage quota, including all HQ content uploaded b/w now and then.

In case you want to check in which quality your photos are being backed up in the Photos app, check here for Google settings. 

But Pixel users need not worry.

Google said in its blog that, "If you have a Pixel 1-5, photos uploaded from that device won’t be impacted. Photos and videos uploaded in High quality from that device will continue to be exempt from this change, even after June 1, 2021."

Here's how it is priced in India 

For users looking at more than the free 15GB, the 100GB Google One plan is priced at Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 per year. It also gives you access to additional features like options to add family members. You can subscribe for 200 GB at Rs 210 per month or Rs 2,100 per year; or go for 2TB at Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,500 per year. 

Why the change?

The decision to bring change to the "unlimited High quality storage policy" was taken in a bid to organise photos and make them more accessible for longterm use.

Lieb wrote on Twitter why the decision was being made. He added that in order to provide a "great product" that can serve "you over the long haul" it was an important decision. And to ensure it, "we’ve decided to align the primary cost of providing the service (storage of your content) with the primary value users enjoy (having a universally accessible and useful record of your life)."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Photos Google storage plan Google photos storage plan google
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp