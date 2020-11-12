STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1.46 lakh crore production linked incentive scheme for 10 crucial sectors

With economy headed towards a sharp contraction this fiscal, the governmental indicated the manufacturing and infrastructure sector will remain the focus area to kickstart economy. 

Published: 12th November 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:56 AM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore for 10 sectors to boost domestic manufacturing, create jobs and reduce dependence on imports.

The scheme will be offered to white goods manufacturing, pharma, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery, among others, with a total outlay of Rs 1,45,980 crore spread over five years. 

Of the total outlay, the largest pie — Rs 57,042 crore — goes to auto and auto components, followed by advance chemistry cell (ACC) battery (Rs 18,100 crore), drug makers (15,000 crore), telecom products (Rs 12,195 crore), food products Rs (10,900 crore) and textile manufacturers (10,683 crore). 

Announcing the scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will help attract more investments into these sectors, promote job creation and will help in building a self-reliant India. 

Wednesday’s announcement is in continuation of the government’s earlier PLI scheme for electronics and for active pharma ingredients with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore spread over five years, which takes the total outlay for such incentives to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over a five-year period.

India Inc has welcomed the move and said its timely, especially when the economy is limping back to normal from the aftershocks of Covid. 

“The new PLI policy is transformational and will facilitate India becoming a global manufacturing hub. It identifies the right sectors and products across core industries, labour-intensive manufacturing, export-oriented sectors and advanced technology products,” said Uday Kotak, president, Confederation of Indian Industry.

With economy headed towards a sharp contraction this fiscal, the governmental indicated the manufacturing and infrastructure sector will remain the focus area to kickstart economy. 

Boost for social infra

The Cabinet also decided to extend the viability gap funding scheme to social infrastructure sectors. The scheme is currently available only for projects concerning economic infrastructure

