STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Traditional gifting likely to take back seat this festive season over travel, home decor: Report

As pandemic safety measures, social distancing regulations come into play this year, consumers who are confined to their homes seem to optimise levels of comfort and aesthetics in their own nests.

Published: 12th November 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Mindful decor is inspired from earthing, grounding woods and simple lines, natural fabrics and clean simple lines favouring uncluttered spaces.

Mindful decor is inspired from earthing, grounding woods and simple lines, natural fabrics and clean simple lines favouring uncluttered spaces.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Travel and home decor have emerged as the top two important planned expenses, while traditional gifting is expected to take a back seat this festive season amid the pandemic, according to a survey.

Over 56 per cent respondents have listed travel as their top planned expense this festive season as they seek to break out of mundane routine and rejuvenate, while 45 per cent have counted home decor as the second most important expense, as per 2020 InterMiles Festive Consumer Sentiment Index.

As pandemic-induced safety measures and social distancing regulations come into play this year, consumers who are confined to their homes, at least for the near future, seem to optimise levels of comfort and aesthetics in their own nests, it said.

Meanwhile, nearly 48 per cent respondents have listed festive gifting as the third option within their planned expense considerations, taking it to the lowest in their priority list.

The loyalty and rewards programme InterMiles '2020 InterMiles Festive Consumer Sentiment Index' is based on responses received from more than 10,000 InterMilers across India.

The report aimed to cover three core areas of the average Indian consumer's festive spending budget, namely - major planned expenses, shopping, retail and dining preferences.

Further, it revealed that consumers are seeking maximum value for their money through direct methods, as 77 per cent respondents listed great prices, discounts and offers as the most preferred factor when choosing a shopping partner, be it online or offline.

Brands are, thus, putting together deals and discounts like never before, as consumers are keen on ensuring they derive the maximum value out of every spend, it added.

Consumers are also actively seeking out indirect methods to make spends earn for them, with 62 per cent respondents stated that earning loyalty rewards points was the second most preferred factor for them when it came to identifying an appropriate shopping partner for their needs.

This indicates that while consumers are willing to splurge on the festivities, their choices are primarily dictated by options that help them get the most value for their money, it added.

The report further found that online food aggregators are set to have a sparkling festive season, with nearly 81 per cent respondents stating that they would prefer using online food delivery platforms.

About 12 per cent would rather order directly from their local restaurants, and just 6 per cent said they would not order in at all, given the pandemic, it added.

When asked to rank the top three factors that play a role in choosing a restaurant to order online from, safety and hygiene stood out as the topmost factors on the priority list.

This trend has been observed across most service and product categories and stands in contrast to the traditional preference drivers of price points and discounts, the report observed.

Customer ratings, deals, discounts and brand reputability, in that order of priority, also rank high in the consideration set, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Home decor Travel industry Home design industry
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp